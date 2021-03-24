Darrell J. Ruhland, 77, St. Joseph

April 17, 1943 – March 9, 2021

Darrell Joseph Ruhland, age 77, passed away, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. John's Abbey, Collegeville, MN, officiated by Bishop Kettler, his classmate while attending the seminary. A celebration of life will follow from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. An additional celebration of life service will be held in Moose Lake, MN in August. It is required by St. John's University that all guests socially distance in the Abbey and wear a mask, covering their mouth and nose while on campus. Burial will be in the St. Margaret Cemetery, Minnetonka, MN.

Darrell Joseph Ruhland was born on April 17, 1943 on their family farm in Birch Coulee Township, MN to Joseph and Irene (Kodet) Ruhland. Darrell played every sport and took part in every club possible at Morton High School. He attended St. John's University Seminary and while on his year of contemplation met the love of his life, Colleen. They moved to Moose Lake where he worked at the State Hospital, Regional Treatment Center, and Moose Lake Credit Union.

If you knew our dad, you would know it’s difficult to summarize him in just a paragraph. To some people, he was a jokester and loved making people laugh. To others, he was a non-stop volunteer and community builder. To more than we realized in life, he was like a second father, thoughtful caregiver, and source of strength during difficult times. He loved to support the MN Vikings, play golf, spend time with family and friends and most of all loved to watch his grandkids in their various activities and sports.

To a world that can be cruel, he brought kindness.

To a world that can be so callous, he brought caring.

And to a world that leaves so many people behind, he brought community.

He was a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, and most of all a dad that was always there and he will be missed each and every day.

Darrell is reunited with his wife Colleen; parents Joe and Irene; sisters, Sharon and Colleen; and brother Joseph.

Darrell is survived by his children, Craig Ruhland of Minneapolis and Kelly (Brian) Bierbaum of Avon, MN; grandchildren, Brandon, Brody, Mason, and Josie Bierbaum, and Kate and Joe Ruhland; siblings, Dean (Elaine) Ruhland of Spicer, MN, Joe (Kathy) Ruhland of Andover, MN, Vicki (Keith) Passow of Duluth, MN, Debbie (Bob) Zupke of Olivia, MN, Mary (Mike) Neubauer of Bird Island, MN, and Ann (Bill) Simmons of Hutchinson, MN; and brother-in-law, Darrell “Butch” Hennen of Redwood Falls, MN.

Instead of flowers the family is asking for memorials to Quiet Oaks hospice house, dementia research organizations, or organizations that help young people.