Darrel Jants, 81, Foley

February 18, 1941 - November 21, 2022

attachment-Darrel Jants loading...

Darrel A Jants, age 81, of Foley, MN passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, November 21, 2022, after 5 years of dialysis. A celebration of life will take place in his honor in the spring of 2023. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Darrel Jants was born Feb. 18, 1941, to Reuben Odell Jants and Lucille West Jants. He married Pat (Zanke) Bednar in 1960. After a divorce, Darrel married Rita (Huneke) Chapp on August 22, 1969, in Clearwater, MN. Darrel lived in South Dakota for several years before moving to the Foley area. Darrel worked for Lake States Tree Service for many years prior to driving fuel trucks for Anderson-Gilyard out of Becker, MN for over 20 years. Darrel loved to hunt and fish. He passed these hobbies on to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.He is survived by his son, Todd Jants, 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, brothers Donald Jants (Carolyn), Dennis Jants (Linda), half- brother Terry Lundquist; half-sisters Peggy Lundquist Gust, Darlene Lundquist.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, wife Rita Jants, stepson Joel Bednar, grandson Darrel Jants, stepchildren Daniel Chapp, Pam Johnson, Jerry Chapp, and daughter-in-law Debbie Jants.