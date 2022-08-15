Darrel Gene Lindeen, 71, St. Cloud

November 20, 1950 - August 12, 2022

Darrel Gene Lindeen passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud after battling Lewy body dementia for years. A graveside service will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls at a future date.

Darrel was born on November 20, 1950, the seventh of nine children born to Raymond and Violet (Steabner) Lindeen in St. Cloud MN. He attended Technical High School and then enlisted in the Army where he served in Germany and Korea. Upon discharge from the Army he attended vocational school in Anoka and then worked a short time at Federal Cartridge in Anoka before beginning his 33-year employment at the papermill in Sartell.

He enjoyed fishing trips with his brothers-in-law, and deer hunting and campfires with his children at his Staples cabin.

Darrel and Joyce Waldoch were married on August 5, 1972, in Sobieski MN. Darrel is survived by his wife, Joyce of St. Cloud; son, Eric (Kimberly) and their children, Alexa, Kenley and Miles of Minnetrista; daughter, Kim (Josh) Neubert and their sons, Teigen and Jerrek of Clearwater; and son, Stephen (Jenna Uecker) and their children, Savannah and Nolan of Rice. He is also survived by brothers, Virgil (Maria) of Colorado Springs, CO and Stan (Holly) of Shelton, WA; sisters, Janiece Ramsey of St. Cloud, Lillian (Jason) Kruse of Ogilvie, Jolene (Dave) Rubel of Glenwood, and Shirley of Sauk Rapids. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Darrel was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Roy and Bob.