Darlene Marie Heid, 82, formerly of St. Augusta

June 3, 1939 - March 4, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 11, 2022, at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Darlene Marie Heid, age 82 formerly of St. Augusta, who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, on March, 4 2022. Private entombment will be at a later time. Lunch will follow immediately after the service.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, and after 9:30 AM on Friday at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church Parish Center in St. Augusta.

Both Mass and Visitation are being held together with services for Patrick Kieke.

Darlene was born on June 3, 1939 to Theresa (Lommel) and Kilian C. Heid in Luxemburg, and spent most of her life in St. Augusta. She was an independent sales person for fashion and household goods and then was a kitchen aide/cashier for 15 years at School District 742. Later on, she worked at the Granite City Speedway.

Darlene was also an active member of the community and was a member of the Secular Franciscan Order of St. Cloud, Franciscan Associate and foster grandparent for 10 years. She was a member of the Moose Lodge, St. Mary Help of Christian Catholic Church, Catholic Aid Association, Christian Mothers and St. Augusta Blizzard Busters Snowmobiling Club. She enjoyed teaching her 4 children how to cook AMAZING meals. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed camping, gardening, fishing and crafts. She also enjoyed her pets, playing cards, games and bingo and visiting with her friends.

Darlene was married to Patrick Kieke in 1958, and to this union four children were born. Later in life, Darlene spent time with her special friend, Erwin. Darlene is survived by her children: Cheryl Kleven of Glenwood; Kevin (Pam) Kieke of St. Cloud; Linda Ergen (special friend Tim Anderson) of Stillwater; Cindy Heurung (special friend Tim Mackedanz) of Cold Spring. Darlene is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Delores Heid.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Theresa and Kilian; siblings, Cyril, LaVerne Zieglmeier, and Ronald, special friend Erwin Schmitz and former husband, Patrick Kieke passed away on the same day as Darlene.