Darlene Lauermann, 88, Waite Park

July 11, 1934 - May 16, 2023

A Celebration of Life will be 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Monday, May 22, 2023 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Darlene Lauermann, 88, of Waite Park who died Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Private Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Waite Park.

Darlene was born July 11, 1934 in Luxemburg to Alphonse & Rose (Lommel) Strack. She married James F. Lauermann on May 4, 1957 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Darlene worked at Vision Ease in St. Cloud for many years until her retirement. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park and the Waite Park American Legion Post # 428 Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughters, Nancy of St. Louis, MO; Linda (Bobby) Carter of Centennial, CO; Sharon (Steven) of Gypsum, KS; Leann (Rick) Stein of Kimball; Lori Dalman of St. Cloud, Daughter in Law Patti Lauermann of Baxter; grandchildren, Brandon, Ryan and Nalani, great grandson, Joey; and sister, Bernelda Voigt of Sauk Rapids.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband in 1982, son Robert in 2013, brother Kenneth Strack and son-in law Michael Dalman.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tri County Humane Society or Wacosa.