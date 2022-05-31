Darlene C. Thielman, 82, Avon

January 26, 1940 – May 26, 2022

attachment-Darlene Thielman loading...

Darlene Cecilia Thielman, age 82, Avon, MN, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 26, 2022 at her home in Avon.

A Mass celebrating Darlene’s life will be held Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, St. Joseph, MN. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the St. Joseph’s Heritage Hall, St. Joseph, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM on Tuesday. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery, St. Joseph, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Darlene was born January 26, 1940 in St. Joseph, MN to Michael and Loretta (Warnert) Notch. She graduated from St. Joseph Lab School and Cathedral High School. Darlene received her Bachelor’s degree from St. Benedict’s College. She married Daniel E. Thielman on October 14, 1961 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, St. Joseph, MN. They enjoyed 60 years of blissful marriage until her passing in 2022.

Darlene was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of St. Joseph, MN. She belonged to the American Legion Post 328 Women’s Axillary. Darlene was very proud of the fact that she was the great-great-grand-niece of the late Father Francis Pierz who was a Slovenian born missionary priest and referred to as, “Father of the Roman Catholic Diocese of St. Cloud.” She was also the great-great granddaughter of Appalonia Pierz (Notch). Darlene was the first female engineer in the district for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company and was responsible for laying the first fiber optics in Central Minnesota and was employed there for 36 years until she retired. She also taught 1st and 4th grade at Albany Holy Family Parochial School. Darlene served on the school board of St. Joseph Lab School and was instrumental in starting their after-school care program. She was also a founding member of the Pelican Lake Association in St. Anna and played a fundamental part in getting this association started.

Darlene was a self-taught artist, and musician, who also loved to read. She made many stunning garments for her children, grandchildren and great granddaughter that are still beloved today. One of her proudest moments as an artist was when her artwork was featured in a local art show. She loved taking annual trips to the Padre Islands with her grandchildren to visit her son and his family in Corpus Christi, Texas. One of her favorite things to do was to travel by train around the country with Dan by her side. Snorkeling in Belize was a highlight of her travels. One of Darlene’s favorite trips was with her husband and daughter’s family, on a beautiful Alaskan cruise. One of her most favorite things to do in the summer was to watch sunsets on Pelican Lake and go swimming back and forth from her cabin to Dans brother Jack’s Cabin. She loved biking down the Wobegon trail so much that she even wore out a couple of bikes.

Darlene leaves behind her loving husband, Dan Thielman; son, Scott (Sandy) Thielman of Buffalo, MN; daughter, Lisa (Marty) Kampfer of Avon, MN; four grandchildren, Cortni (Aaron) Hinton, Vanessa (Trent) Merkling, Whitney Thielman and Luke Thielman; and great granddaughter, Ireland Hinton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Harvey Notch, sister Cheryl Notch, her best friend and sister-in-law Audrey Thielman, niece and godchild Lynette McCoy and many others.

Darlene was a friend to many and a grandma to all.

Memorials are preferred to St. Joseph Catholic School (St. Joe Lab School), St. Croix Hospice or charity of your choice.