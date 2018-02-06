Darlene Ann Bechtold, 78, St. Joseph

January 3, 1940 - February 5, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, February 10th, at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Darlene Ann Bechtold, age 78, of St. Joseph, who died on Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital as a result of a traumatic stroke suffered on Sunday. Rev Jerome Tupa OSB will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday between 4:00 - 8:00 PM and on Saturday after 9:00 AM at St. Joseph Heritage Hall in St. Joseph.

Darlene was very active in her church and school. She loved children, but will always be remembered for her love of her husband and her family.

Darlene was born January 3rd, 1940 to Peter and Agnes (Zimmer) Kosel. She married Herbert Bechtold on May 7th, 1960 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Darlene lived in St. Joseph most of her life where she provided Day Care Services for 28 years for many many children. Grandma Darlene was a Foster Grandparent at Kennedy School for 12 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Senior Citizens. Darlene was a member of St. Joseph TOPS for 33 years.

Survivors include her husband Herb, children, Brian Bechtold (Kirsten) Sartell, Bruce Bechtold (Pat) St. Joseph, Bradley Bechtold (Jane) Sauk Rapids, daughter-in-law Nicole Bechtold, Holdingford, grandchildren, Brianna (Al Flannigan), Spencer, Tanner (Kia Grindland), Samuel (Carrie), Mary (Blake Bellefeuille), Ted, Kate, Kelly, Amy Gans (John), great-grandchild Cameron, sister, Karen Schloemer, Baxter and brother, Kevin Kosel, St. Joseph.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Brent Bechtold on August 16th, 2017, sister and in-laws Kathy Seifert and Al Seifert and Gerald Schloemer.

Memorials are preferred.

The family would like to thank the employees at “The Club”, St. Joseph Rescue Squad, Gold Cross, and the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital for the care given to Darlene. Also, the family appreciates her special friends at the St. Joseph Police Department.