Danna R. Norlund, 50, Glenwood

May 22, 1969 – January 12, 2020

Danna Rae Norlund, age 50, of Glenwood, MN, Passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Celebration of Danna’s life will be held from 4:00-7:00 on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Coyote Moon Grille, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Danna Rae Norlund was born on May 22, 1969 in Omaha, NE to Ronald and Judith (Tharp) Wheeler. After high school she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Child Development. Danna was united in marriage to Roger Norlund on August 24, 2013 at their home in Glenwood, MN.

Danna was a kind and loving person who enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She loved her work at Glenwood Village Care Center and often spent an hour or more checking in with and saying goodbye to her clients.

Danna found joy in making others smile and did it well.

Danna is survived by her husband, Roger Norlund, of Glenwood; children, Andrea Tharp, of Waite Park, Tammy Tharp of Farwell, MN, Patience Tharp of Glenwood, MN; stepchildren, Briana Norlund of Waite Park and Chaz Norlund of Waite Park; grandchildren Michael Stier and Onalee Moonen.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Floyd & Marie Wheeler, grandparents Donovan & Genavive Tharp, and uncle Donny Tharp.