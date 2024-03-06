Danielle Elizabeth Osterman, 38, St. Joseph

May 9, 1984 - March 4, 2024

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12th, 2024 at the Daniel Funeral Home, in St. Cloud for Danielle Elizabeth Osterman, 39 of St. Joseph who passed away peacefully on March 4th, 2024 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House surrounded by her husband and family. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Private interment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Danielle grew up in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota where she attended school graduating from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School in 2002. Danielle went onto college and obtained her RN degree from Normandale Community College in May of 2009.

Danielle returned to the St. Cloud area where she went on to meet Mike Osterman and they fell in love. They spent many years together before entering marriage on September 19, 2019. Danielle and Mike have two dogs, Rupert, and Winston. Those two puppies were her pride and joy. Danielle was the best fur mamma and loved them very much.

During her life, Danielle was not only quick-witted, but very loving. Danielle’s love shined through as she cared for others as a nurse. Danielle not only immensely loved her husband and dogs, but her family, especially her nieces and nephew. Danielle enjoyed a family get together and outdoing her siblings in gifts for her nieces and nephew and claimed the best Auntie title. Danielle also enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and racing with her husband.

Danielle is survived by her husband, Mike Osterman; father, Allen Young; mother, Robin Young; grandfather, Alan Mohler; father-in-law, Sidney Osterman; mother-in-law, Susan Meyer; sisters, Melissa (Peder) Lindgren and Stephanie (Andy) Lein; sister-in-law, Heather Osterman; brothers, Christopher Young and Brandon (Carrie Kaliszewski) Lokken; nieces, Bailey Aaseby, Mazie Lindgren and Adeline Young; and nephew, Landyn Young.

Danielle was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Agnes Young; grandmother, Jean Mohler; grandparents-in-law, Edwin and Alina Niemela and William and Blanche Osterman; brother-in-law, Bart Osterman; and niece Amira Lein.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish, we request that donations are made to Quiet Oaks Hospice House in Danielles’ name.