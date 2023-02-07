Daniel Lee Gilder, 68, Little Falls

July 15, 1954 - February 5, 2023

attachment-Daniel Gilder loading...

Daniel Lee Gilder, 68-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Sunday, February 5 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 18 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. The burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Little Falls. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

Daniel Lee Gilder was born on July 15, 1954 in Sydney, Nebraska to the late Harold and Ellen (Pullmann) Gilder. As a young boy the family moved to Milaca, MN, where he grew up and attended school. Daniel graduated with the class of 1972. Dan was united in marriage to Lynnae Carlson on February 14, 1979 at First Lutheran Church in Warren, MN. The couple made their home in Warren, MN, for a few short years. They moved to Little Falls in November of 1981, where they have made their home for 41 years. He worked for MN/Dot and retired after 40 years of service. Dan loved to drive and after retiring from MN/Dot, he drove for Palmer Bus and Tri-Capp in Little Falls. Dan was involved in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where he was involved with the Youth Group and Church, he was also a member of First Lutheran Church where he enjoyed teaching Vacation Bible School. Dan treasured his time spent with his children and grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 44 years, Lynnae Gilder of Little Falls; children, Jason Gilder, Jeff Gilder and Joni Gilder-Rone all of Little Falls; grandchildren, Brady Gilder, Sam Gilder, Lee Rone, Toby Rone and Bella Rone; siblings, Margie Knudson of Spring, TX, Tim (Jackie) Gilder of Rockford, MN, Leon Gilder of Delano, MN, Lynell (David) Blanchard of Long Prairie and many nieces, neph

ews and friends.

Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Daniel.