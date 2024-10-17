Daniel Jorgensen, 70, Little Falls

November 3, 1953 - October 14, 2024

attachment-Daniel Jorgensen loading...

Daniel “Danny” E. Jorgensen, age 70, of Little Falls, passed away Monday, October 15, at his home. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 21, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Patrick Hoeft officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be at a later date in the parish cemetery.

Danny was born on November 3, 1953 in Little Falls to Marvin and Blanche (St. Martin) Jorgensen. He graduated from Little Falls High School in 1972 and attend Brainerd Vocational School for Auto Mechanics. Danny was united in marriage to Carol Witucki on May 1, 1976 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Little Falls. He worked as an auto mechanic throughout his life at Champion Auto in St. Cloud, Ron’s Champion Auto in Sauk Rapids, and in 1997 Dan and Paul Reis opened D & P’s Auto Repair in Sauk Rapids until he retired in 2019. Danny enjoyed pan fishing, deer hunting, muzzle loading, truck pulling with Bernie Lashinski, watching the Minnesota Vikings, Gun Smoke, and wrestling. His pride and joy was his big red truck. Most importantly, he loved his family and enjoyed being with his nieces and nephews.

Danny is survived by his wife, Carol of Little Falls; siblings, Paul (Tracey) Jorgensen, Margaret (Richard) Hendrickson, Mary (Harold) Fleegel, and Louise (Robert) Schlossmacher; brothers and sisters in law, Roman (Judy) Witucki, Joseph ( Debbie) Witucki, Roger (Debbie) Witucki, John (Julie) Witucki, Delores (Harold) Beneke, Ruth (Norb Kaley) Witucki, and Loretta Ross; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roger St. Martin and Joseph Jorgensen; mother and father-in-law, John and Eleanor Witucki; brothers in law, Donald Witucki and Henry Ross; nephews, David Beneke, Jason Ross, and Kyle Witucki; and his black labs Max and Sadie.