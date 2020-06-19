Daniel J. “DJ” Torguson, 32, St. Cloud

June 5, 1988 – June 18, 2020

Daniel James “DJ” Torguson, age 32, of St. Cloud, passed away unexpectedly at his home in St. Cloud, MN.

A celebration of DJ’s life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at The Waters Church, Sartell. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Private family burial will be in the Oakhill Cemetery, Sartell at a later date. Service arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

DJ was born on June 5, 1988 in Athens, GA to Jeffrey and Suzanne (Briggs) Torguson. DJ graduated from Apollo High School and attended SCSU where he played alto saxophone and was active in Jazz Band. DJ enjoyed anything on the water, especially wakeboarding and tubing, exercising, reading, playing chess, playing the xbox, and watching stand up comedy. His family will remember him as a perpetual learner, a goofball with a great sense of humor, a person who committed fully to anything he did, and a gentle soul with a soft spot for animals, especially his dog Indy.

Survivors include his mom, Sue Torguson of Branson, MO; dad, Jeff Torguson of St. Cloud; sister, Jenny (Andy) Plas and their daughter, Isabella of Sartell; brother, Drew Torguson of St. Cloud; maternal grandma, LaVonne Briggs of Kimberling City, MO; paternal grandparents, Ed (Virginia) Torguson of Mpls; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Richard Briggs.