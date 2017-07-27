Daniel J. “Dan” Gaetz, 62, Waite Park and formerly of Santa Barbara, CA

October 26, 1954 - July 26, 2017

Graveside services, with full military honors, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud for Daniel J. “Dan” Gaetz, age 62 of Waite Park and formerly of Santa Barbara, CA, who passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Dan was born on October 26, 1954 in St. Cloud to Anthony and Lorraine (Zins) Gaetz. He attended Apollo High School and served honorably in the United States Air Force. He married Abby Guevara on September 1, 2000. Dan worked for many years in Auto Sales both in St. Cloud and Santa Barbara. He recently retired and returned home to be closer to family and be an active participant in his family owned restaurant, Anton’s.

He was an avid Minnesota Vikings Fan, enjoyed riding his Harley, fishing and his dog Emma. His signature accomplishment was starting his Sunday brunch at Anton’s where you could find him working behind the line every Sunday. Dan had an outgoing and fun loving personality and especially loved all the time spent with his family.

Dan is survived by his wife, Abby of Santa Barbara, California; daughter, Melissa of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Tyler and Sarah; step daughter, Kitzia (Travis) Rooks; step grandchildren, Zoey and Izabella; brother and sisters, David (Patty) of Waite Park, Nancy (Darwin Howe) of St. Cloud, Toni of St. Cloud and Elizabeth “Betzy” (fiancé, Greg Evans) of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.