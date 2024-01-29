Daniel Gorecki, 69, Foley

September 10, 1954 - January 25, 2024

Daniel Gorecki, age 69 of Foley, passed away January 25, 2024 at his home of natural causes. A Gathering of Friends and Relatives will take place from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, February 2, 2024 at the Foley Funeral Home. Service with Dignity Provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Daniel Paul Gorecki was born September 10, 1954 in St. Cloud, MInnesota to Edmund and Frances (Geschwill) Gorecki. He married Kathryn Neyssen on September 23, 1972 in Superior, Wisconsin. Daniel worked as a self employed building contractor for many years. He was especially proud of his sons and his grandchildren. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy of Foley and sons: Dan Jr., (Raquel), Clear Lake; Charles, Foley; Lukas (Michelle), Foley, grandchildren: Jacob, Emma, Abby, Megan, Spencer and Carley. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Mary, Donna, Darryl, Duane, Gerard, Paul, Geralyn, Tom, Gary and Renee. He was preceded in death by his parents.