Daniel “Dan” Whaley, 41, St. Cloud

July 21, 1982 - January 11, 2024

Funeral service for Daniel Duane Whaley, age 41 of St. Cloud, will be on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 11 AM at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, 3013 Roosevelt Rd., St. Cloud. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, from 4-7 PM and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, also at the funeral home. A friends and family gathering will take place at the American Legion, 1894 247th St., St. Augusta, 56301, following the service on Wednesday. Daniel passed away on January 11, 2024, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Dan was born on July 21, 1982, in Robbinsdale, MN to Darwin Whaley and Janet Donley. Dan was a welder for Tetra Pak in Winsted, MN. He married Jolene in Bemidji, MN on June 21, 2014. He enjoyed singing, playing video games, watching movies with his family, fishing, and being in the outdoors.

Dan is survived by his wife, Jolene Whaley, St. Cloud, children, Emmy Whaley and Caleb Whaley, both of Lindstrom, Allie Whaley, Fargo, ND, Jake Whaley, Chisago City, Ethan Whaley and Aiden Whaley, both of St. Cloud, parents, Darwin and Carol Whaley, Big Lake, granddaughter, Rhyen Whaley, grandmother, Irene Whaley, brothers and sisters, Melisa Whaley, Monticello, and her children, Hannah and Kalvin, Michael (Kim) Whaley, Sartell, and their children, Carter, Austin and goddaughter, Shelby, Jennifer (Toby) Hathaway, Zimmerman, Josh (Meagan) Whaley, Albertville, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Janet Donley, grandparents, Duane Whaley, Earl (Patricia) Donley, Tom (Lorraine) Leonard, and aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests plant arrangements instead of flowers. Donations can be made out to any cancer association of preference.