Daniel “Dan” Riordan, 77, St. Cloud

July 3, 1946 - September 28, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Daniel D. Riordan, 77 who passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2023. Visitation will be Friday October 6, 2023 from 4-8 pm at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church in Sartell.

Daniel was born July 3, 1946 in San Francisco to Cornelius and Mildred (Vanderhoek) Riordan. He married Kathryn Kuhnert on June 15, 1975 in San Francisco, CA. He graduated from Don Bosco College in Newton, New Jersey and went on to earn his PHD degree from George Washington University. He was a professor most recently at St. Mary’s University, Dunwoody Institute, and curriculum advisor for the Department of Nursing at St. Cloud Technical and Community College before his retirement in 1999. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Dan was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was passionately engaged in his community. He worked in supporting and celebrating sobriety through his work with Alcoholics Anonymous. Dan was a poet at heart, always sharing his poetry with people he loved.

Daniel is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathryn of Cushing; children, Caitlin (Steve) Prigge of St. Cloud, Abbey Riordan of Port Angeles, WA, Colin (Erika Klein) Riordan of Seattle, WA, Megan (Kennon Kleinke) Riordan of St. Louis Park, Rose (Charles Benson) Riordan of Homer, AK; grandson, Nathan Voegeli; siblings, Terry Hynes of California, Monica Riordan of California, Maureen Osman of California and Michael Riordan of Oregon. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kay Riordan.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.