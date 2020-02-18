Daniel D. Hills, 85, Waite Park

March 16, 1934 - February 13, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Daniel D. Hills, age 85 of Waite Park who passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Edgewood Senior Living in Sartell. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery with military honors.

Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church in Waite Park. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Danny was born March 16, 1934 in Aitkin, Minnesota to Elwood and Beatrice (Magnuson) Hills. He served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army. Danny married Arlene B. Pursley on January 8, 1955 at St. James Catholic Church in Aitkin, she preceded him in death on October 31, 2000. He married Susie Beack on August 28, 2004 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Danny was an avid hunter enjoying his trips with his sons and grandsons. His happy place was training dogs with his last dog Sparky being his favorite. He had various jobs with G&K Services being his last for 27 years, never missing one day of work, which he was very proud of! Danny was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish and the Central Minnesota Retriever Club where he served as President and Vice-President.

Survivors include his wife, Susie; children, Laurie Hills of Waite Park, Daniel “Butch” (Marlene) of Avon, Tim of Avon, Joni (Jerry) Walberg of Annandale and Julie Hills of Waite Park; stepchildren, Scott (Lauretta) Beack of South Haven, Sandy (Wayne) Harrison of Sartell, Dennis (Eric) Beack of Sauk Rapids; 11 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; one brother; and four sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Arlene; one brother; and three sisters.