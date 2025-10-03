MAPLE LAKE (WJON News) -- Dangerous Man Brewing is making a comeback. After a short closure, the company is reopening under new ownership.

The Dangerous Man brand and production facility have been bought by Jeremy Kuhns of Rafters Brewing. He spent 24 years as a teacher and principal in the Bloomington school district. Rob Miller, the founder of Dangerous Man in 2013, will be taking on the role of head brewer.

The re-launch begins with production resuming at the Maple Lake facility, with local distribution set to start in winter 2025. Maple Lake will also serve as one of two community hubs, hosting local events and community gatherings. Plans are in the works for a new metro Dangerous Man taproom, though the location has not been determined yet. Dangerous Man is hoping to have cans back in stores by November.

After the closure of its Minneapolis taproom in 2023, Dangerous Man operated a production-only facility until the spring of 2025.