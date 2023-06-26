Dale Kutzorik, 81, Clear Lake

March 28, 1942 - June 22, 2023

attachment-Dale Kutzorik loading...

Dale Kutzorik, age 81 of Clear Lake, Minnesota, passed away June 22, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud. Rev. Brady Keller will officiate and entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at the church on Tuesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Dale Dalroy Kutzorik was born March 28, 1942 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Herman and Viola (Dutton) Kutzorik. He married Ruth Zulkosky and they later divorced. Dale worked at Dezurik Inc., in Sartell for many years. He also worked as a drug and alcohol counselor in the mental health department at the St. Cloud Hospital and most recently in housekeeping at Centra Care Plaza. He married Karen Otremba on August 23, 1996 at Munsinger Gardens, St. Cloud. Dale was an avid fisherman, enjoyed flower gardening and a good game of cribbage. Mostly, Dale enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral.

He is survived by his wife, Karen, Clear Lake and sons and daughter: Phil, Minneapolis; Christopher (Sheena), Sartell; Dawn (Jeff) Gilmore-Barker, WY., twin brother, Darwin (Pat), Grand Rapids, sister, Karen Spiczka, Sartell as well as grandchildren; Joshua, Hannah, Murphy, Amber, Brendan, Ethan, James, Madison and Aiden. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cheryl Kutzorik.