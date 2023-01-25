Dale Claude, 58, Sartell

February 8, 1964 - January 20, 2023

attachment-Dale Claude loading...

Dale Claude age 58 of Sartell, MN died Friday, January 20 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House following a courageous battle with cancer.

Dale was born in Algona, Iowa on February 8, 1964 the son of Karen (Benjamin) and Donald Claude. He grew up in West Bend, Whittemore and Dakota City, Iowa. He graduated from Gilmore City High School, Gilmore City, IA. He attended St. Cloud Technical College where he received his Civil Engineering Technology Certificate in 1989.

Dale began his career with the City of St. Cloud where he worked as an Engineering Technician and Project Inspector. He joined RCM/SEH in 1999 where he worked for over 22 years as an Engineering Technician. He was a member of The American Society of Certified Engineering Technicians.

Dale enjoyed the outdoors and fishing and he and Jodi also enjoyed visits to the casino and attending concerts.

He is survived by his son Derek (Brittney) Claude, granddaughters Savannah, Khloie and Paisly Claude, St. Cloud; brother Darwin (Ann) Claude, St. Charles, IL; sisters, Denise Kobold, Sioux Falls, SD; Jolene Grebner, Gowrie, IA; his long-time friend Jodi Suedel of St. Cloud and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Dale and his cousin Colleen (Bill) Miller shared a special bond.

He was preceded in death by his parents Don and Karen Claude, paternal grandparents Eugene and Mary Claude and maternal grandparents Frieda and Harry Benjamin.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the St. Cloud Eagles Club from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Quiet Oaks Hospice House of St. Augusta, MN or the Tri-County Humane Society of St. Cloud, MN.