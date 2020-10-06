Dale Aleckson, 91, Weston, Wisconsin

September 30, 1929 – October 2, 2020

Dale Aleckson, 91, of Weston, Wisconsin, who spent his entire career in public education, died on October 2, 2020.

The son of the late Halvor and Nellie (Jensen) Aleckson was born September 30, 1929 in St. Cloud, MN. He married Donna Johnson on June 5, 1952.

A graduate of Clear Lake Minnesota High School in 1947, he earned his undergraduate degree in education from St Cloud State Teachers College in 1952. He also earned his Master’s Degree in Public School Finance from Northern Illinois University in 1964. After high school, Dale served in the US Army with the 24th Corp, Judge Advocate Division in Korea during 1947 and 1948.

Dale taught Business Education at the secondary level for seven years, and moved on to Business Management of School Districts in Maple Dale-Indian Hill, Shorewood, West Allis-West Milwaukee, culminating his 38 year career with the D C Everest School District as Director of Business. He retired in 1990, continuing with 15 years in public school financial consulting.

He particularly enjoyed spending time with his wife Donna at their cabin on the Embarrass River. He also loved spending time on the golf course. Woodworking was an activity he dearly liked.

In addition to his beloved wife Donna, he is survived by his children, Paul (Susan) Aleckson, Weston, WI, Jon (Mary) Aleckson, Mt. Horeb, WI, Nancy (Dennis) Hovey, Byron, MN; grandchildren, Andrew (Sarah) Aleckson, Ted (Laura) Aleckson, Ben Aleckson, Jacob (Jen) Aleckson, Jessica (Matt) Smith, Kelsey Aleckson, Joshua Hovey, Jorden (Angelie) Hovey and Holly Hovey; and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his aforementioned parents, brother Dean, sister Naomi, great-grandson Jack.

A private family Funeral Service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church. The Rev. Dr. Steven K. Gjerde will officiate. Interment will be at St. Marcus Cemetery, Clear Lake, Minnesota, with the much-appreciated assistance from Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes in St. Cloud, MN. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dale’s name can be directed to Zion Lutheran Organ Maintenance Fund or the Salvation Army. Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.