Dairy Farms Have New Grants Available

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota dairy farmers have a new tool to help streamline their business.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has revamped the Dairy Business Planning Grant’s application process.

The grant funding can be used to hire an independent third party to create a business plan for the dairy. While the grant does not cover capital purchases, it will fund plans for operations, environmental upgrades, and business transfers.

The grant pays 50% of the cost to develop a plan, up to $5000.00.

Applications are funded on a first-come first-served basis. For more information on the Dairy Business Planning Grant, visit the Dairy Business Planning Grant website.

