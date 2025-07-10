June 20, 1952 - July 8, 2025

Celebration of Life will be from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at Frank Feia American Legion Post #211 in Holdingford for Cyril “Goose” L. Feia, Jr., age 73, who passed away on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at his home in Holdingford. Military honors will be at 4:00 p.m. at the American Legion on Tuesday.

Cyril was born on June 20, 1952 in Little Falls to Cyril Sr. and Lorraine (Pilarski) Feia. He graduated from Holdingford High School. Cyril served in the Minnesota National Guard and US Army Reserves from 1972 to 1988 and was honorably discharged as an SSG E6. Cyril was united in marriage to Roseanne Traut on October 20, 1973 at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church in Holdingford. Together, they lived and raised their family in Holdingford. Cyril was a dairy farmer, carpenter, and truck driver though out his life. He was a lifetime member of Frank Feia American Legion Post #211 in Holdingford where he set up the color guard for parades and funeral. Cyril was a social butterfly who enjoyed field work and watching Gunsmoke. He will forever be loved and missed by his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Roseanne; children, Cyril Lance III (Kate), Evelyn (Eric), Ed (McKayla), Nadine (Mark); 12 grandchildren; and siblings, Leslie (Kenn) Ebnet and Myron (Judy) Feia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Ray Feia, Greg Feia, Lynn Warzecha, and Kevin Feia.

The family of Cyril would like to say a special Thank You to his Guardian Angel, Danielle Mrosla, Centracare Homecare nurses, and the Frank Feia American Legion Post #211 of Holdingford.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Frank Feia American Legion Post #211.