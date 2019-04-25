Cynthia Mary Cumming “Cyndy”, 63, Bellingham, Washington

October 8, 1955 – April 23, 2019

Cynthia Mary Cumming “Cyndy”, age 63, died Tuesday morning April 23, peacefully in her sleep. After a long battle with cancer, she has reunited with her father in heaven and her watch has ended. Survived by her son (Cale) and her daughter (Kelsey) along with her mother (Patty) and her 9 brothers and sisters: Merrily (Gary) Hazelton,

Kathy, Julie (Jeff) Wood, Sue (Wally) Abel, Thomas (Ghie), Kelly (Bryant) Richards, John (Eileen) Crespo, Mary Pat (Dan) Naidicz, Jamey (Kim) and many nieces and nephews.

Cyndy was born October 8th, 1955 to Robert “Bob” and Patricia “Patty” Cumming. She spent her youth in St. Cloud enjoying life with her siblings, participating in activities like cheer, dance and volunteer work. She moved to Alaska and pursued a nursing career. There she met and married Dennis Mabbott on October 6, 1980. Together they had one son and daughter and settled in Bellingham, Washington. Cynthia was a dedicated mother and homemaker. The family enjoyed skiing, movies, and celebrating holidays together. She was active within her children’s school and loved helping in her community. Over the years she most loved music, dance, theatre, her dear pets, and being a mother to her children.

A Celebration of Cyndy’s life will be Saturday, April 27th, from 1pm to 5pm at the home of Julie and Jeff Wood

2227 37th St. So, St. Cloud MN 56301

DETOURS ON COOPER AVE S and 33RD ST S.

PLEASE FOLLOW SIGNS

320-493-2236 (Jeff).

The gathering will be informal and colorful dress is encouraged.