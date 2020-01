Cynthia (Hansen) Hensley, 66, Burtrum

April 13, 1953 - January 9, 2020

Cynthia Hensley, 66 year old resident of Burtrum, MN died at her daughters home surrounded by her family. The family will have a private family service at a later date.

Cynthia (Hansen) Hensley was born on April 13, 1953 in Braham, MN to Carl and Shirley (Sylvander) Hansen. She worked as a care taker in the health care field. She loved making jewelry, dream catchers and riding motor cycles. She will be remembered as a fun loving, free spirit with a great sense of humor and she loved listening to music.

Remembering her loving and caring ways are her children, Jim (Tammy) Cross, Billy Hensley, Jessica (KC) England; siblings, Tom Hansen, Judy (Rick) Wolf and Peter Hansen; grandchildren, Cassie Cross, Leaira Osborn, Chloe Hensley, Travis Hensley, Alyssa Mueller and Anthony Mueller.