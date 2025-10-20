Campfire Mishap Near Cushing Leaves Two With Serious Injuries

Sivaraman Gopakumar

CUSHING (WJON NEWS) -- Two people were hurt while trying to start a campfire.  The Todd County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday near Cushing.

Thirty-four-year-old Nathaniel Larson was using a can of gasoline to ignite the fire when the container caught fire and exploded.  Sixty-five-year-old Jody Larson, who was nearby, suffered severe burns in the explosion.

North Memorial Air Care airlifted Jody to a medical facility.  Nathaniel suffered serious burns to his hands and was taken by Staples Ambulance to Lakewood Health System Hospital.

