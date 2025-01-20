Curt Hanson, 72, Little Falls

March 27, 1952 - January 17, 2025

Curt E. Hanson, 72-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, January 17. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, January 24 at 12:00 P.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 24 from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service at the church. The burial will be held at a later date.

Curt Hanson was born on March 27, 1952, in Two Harbors, MN to the late Gustave and Lenore (Bratt) Hanson. Curt graduated from Two Harbors High School with the class of 1970. He attended and graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN. Curt was united in marriage to Mary Beth (Anderson) Hanson on October 8, 1977, in Duluth, MN. The couple was blessed with four boys, Eric, Dan, Kyle and Brady.

Curt worked for Minnesota Power in the following communities: Verndale, Crosby, Pine River, Duluth and Little Falls. After retiring from Minnesota Power, Curt worked for the Initiative Foundation and later for Employment Enterprise in Little Falls. He concluded his career at the St. Cloud Diocese, where he was able to integrate his faith with his work.

Curt loved spending time with friends and family, volunteering, pontoon rides on the Mississippi River, and playing games with his kids like cribbage or Taboo. He was also a talented singer and guitar player as well as an avid reader and puzzler who enjoyed crosswords, jumbles and Soduko - the Sunday New York Times crossword was no match for him! A man of strong faith, Curt was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church where he shared his talents playing guitar and singing.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Beth Hanson of Little Falls; sons, Eric (Jenny) Hanson of Garfield, WA, Dan (Trisha) Hanson of Pillager, Kyle (Christina) Hanson of Maple Grove and Brady (Rachel) Hanson of Raeford, NC; grandchildren, Hunter, Mariela, Soroya, Thomas, Olive, Luca, Aurora, Henrik, Finnley, Rashad and Darren; brothers, Gary (Gail) Hanson of Two Harbors and Donn Hanson of Superior, WI; brother-in-law, Bob (Christine) Anderson of Hermantown; sister-in-law, Jane Busche of Mesa, AZ, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Scott Hanson; nephews, Douglas Hanson and Quincy Peterson, and his beloved dog, Honey.