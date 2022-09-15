CSB/SJU Releases 2022-23 Fine Arts Programming Series

COLLEGEVILLE -- Music, dance, comedy and more await you this year at the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University.

The institutions have announced their 2022-23 Fine Arts Programming series.

Executive Director Tanya Gertz says she puts a lot of time and research into which artists to bring to central Minnesota.

We do our very best to always have artists, that I am very confident in, that will bring you something new and amazing and leave you feeling like 'oh my gosh.'

Gertz says they have 12 shows scheduled from October through April at either the Escher Auditorium or Stephen B. Humphrey Theater.

She says series will kick off next month with the Soweto Gospel Choir on October 14th inside the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater at St. John's.

We are doing this amazing program where the first part of the show will feature South African freedom songs. The second part of the show will be uplifting renditions of of the Civil Rights movement with works by James Brown, Curtis Mayfield and Aretha Franklin.

Other performances include A Very Electric Christmas, Versa-Style Dance Company, Cirque Mechanics, and Voctave.

Tickets are on sale now and discounted tickets are available through next Friday.