The College of St. Benedict soccer team earned their second tie of the season against Macalester College on Saturday.

After fulltime and two overtime periods, the game remained scoreless. CSB goalkeeper Kendall Koenen made four saves and did not allow any goals.

The Bennies are now 5-2-2 on the season and 2-0-1 in the MIAC. They will travel to Winona to face St. Mary's on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.