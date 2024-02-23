Man Died in Crow Wing County Jail

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- A man has died in the Crow Wing County Jail.

The Sheriff's Office says Thursday at about 9:00 p.m. jail staff discovered the unresponsive man in a jail cell.

He had been booked earlier in the evening on suspicion of DWI.

Staff at the jail attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

The Sheriff says the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Minnesota Department of Corrections is investigating.

No other information has been released yet from the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

