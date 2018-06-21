Crooked Pint Still Remodeling, Hiring As July Opening Nears

WAITE PARK --From once serving up pizzas to now grilling up burgers, Crooked Pint Ale House is putting their mark on the former Sammy's Pizza location.

The urban-pub style restaurant has been remodeling the building to offer residents a large selection of craft brews and lots of Minnesota comfort food.

Ashley MacDonald is the Director of Training. She says they are about a month away from opening and are putting the finishing touches on remodeling the building and hiring their staff.

We're going to be hiring 60 to 65 employees for this new location, so it's going to bring a ton of jobs to the area.

This will be the 11th location throughout Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. She says they are excited to bring the restaurant to Waite Park.

I think it's a great area. There is a lot going on with the mall nearby, tons of hotels and restaurants. I think we will fit right in.

Crooked Pint Ale House is best known for their award-winning juicy lucy's. MacDonald says they expect to be open on July 19th.