Pediatric Clinic Remodel Complete Inside CentraCare Health Plaza

ST. CLOUD -- Things look a little different inside the Pediatric Clinic of the CentraCare Health Plaza.

The facility underwent a face lift over the past four months, to help make the clinic more kid friendly.

Andrew Huxley is the Pediatric Clinic Manger. He says the clinic has been the same since it opened roughly 20 years ago and it was time for a change.

It was time for us to catch up. We took a tour down in the cities to see other children clinics and they have these different environments for pediatric patients that makes it more fun and less scary when you come to see the doctor.

The remodel included new paint colors in the hallways, lobby and exam rooms, as well as include more interactive activities for all ages.

There is a big wide door for families to walk in, we have mats for kids to jump and play on, every hallway is a different theme and each exam room has its own unique mural.

The project was broken down into six phases during the course of the construction, which finished last month.

Huxley says they've had lots of positive feedback from both parents and kids on the renovation.

CentraCare is planning a grand re-opening event Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. where families can come in and tour the facility and see all the changes.

