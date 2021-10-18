Sauk Rapids Caribou Coffee Location Reopening October 27th

The Caribou Coffee location inside of Coborn's Sauk Rapids is getting ready to reopen.

If you have shopped at this grocery store in the past month you've probably noticed the construction going on right inside the main entrance. The Caribou Coffee stand inside the grocery retailer has undergone a little facelift and remodel.

The updated coffee location will be open on October 27th, just in time to caffeinate for trick-or-treating.

Getty Images

Caribou Coffee was founded in Edina in 1992, and is currently headquartered in Brooklyn Center. As of May 2015, the company operates 603 locations worldwide, and that number has only continued to grow.

This Sauk Rapids Caribou Coffee location is one of 11 around the St. Cloud area. So if you've been antsy for this one to reopen, drive down Lincoln Ave and hit up that location for the time being, or any of the other nine that are open. It'll be October 27th before we know it. Stay awake for it.

