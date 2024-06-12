Coborn’s Unveiling Newly Expanded Shopping Campus in Otsego

OTSEGO (WJON News) -- An expansion of the Otsego Coborn's Marketplace is complete and the grocery and liquor store chain is holding a celebration.

The grand opening of the new shopping campus in Otsego will take place June 19th through the 21st with giveaways, cake, a grill out, ice cream truck, and free groceries for the first 50 guests.

The expansion includes a new Erbert's & Gerbert's sandwich shop inside the store, wider aisles, 2,900 more offerings, and a Caribou Coffee shop. The liquor store is also larger with more offerings.

The shopping campus includes an Ace Hardware and Pet Supplies Plus in the northwest corner of the property.

Exclusive offers and food samples will be available at Coborn's Marketplace each day of the grand opening event.

