The holidays are here, and with it comes increased awareness for giving to those in need. As I was grocery shopping at the Sauk Rapids Coborns this weekend I was reminded of a great way to give back.

I always see flyers and events online for food drives, and I want to get involved, but life gets busy and I don't always remember to bring the non-perishable goods to the drop off location on the date and time I need to. That's why I like the ease of this option at Coborns.

In the checkout lines, there are little business card-sized papers you can add to your purchase to donate money to local food shelves or animal shelters. Giving back to whatever organization you resonate with is as easy as grabbing one of these cards and scanning like any other item. Depending on the food shelf and organization running it, $1 in money donations can be used to distribute anywhere from $7-$10 worth of food.

As more food drives start to pop up around the area, I found a list of the best things to donate to food shelves:

Canned meats like tuna or chicken

Shelf-stable nut butters

Shelf-stable milks and milk alternatives

Pasta and canned pasta sauce

Beans (dried and canned)

Honey

Soup, stew, chili or mac and cheese boxes that contain a pre-made cheese sauce (not the type that requires additional milk or butter) are great options

100% fruit juices

Canned vegetables

Cooking staples like olive oil and spices

Diapers, baby food and formula

Toilet paper, toothpaste, and other toiletries

Paper towels, soap and other cleaning supplies

'Tis the season for giving, and if you can give in anyway your contributions are so appreciated. Happy holidays!

