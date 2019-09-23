Suicide Prevention Event Happening Tuesday

ST. CLOUD -- A community event to raise suicide awareness and prevention in central Minnesota will be held Tuesday night.

It will start at 6:00 p.m. in the Windfeldt Room at the CentraCare Plaza in St. Cloud with a screening of a documentary titled “Suicide The Ripple Effect” that follows the story of Kevin Hines, who attempted to take his life at the age of 19 by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge.

Since surviving his suicide attempt, Hines, now 38, has been on a mission to tell his story and become the world’s most prominent suicide prevention speaker.

A panel discussion with local community members will follow the screening. To register for the event email camhi@co.benton.mn.us or call 320-968-5277.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.