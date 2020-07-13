Health Matters; Suicide Prevention [PODCAST]
WJON's Health Matters program addressed the topic of suicide and suicide prevention. My guests included Bethany Oberg with the Community Alert Mental Health Initiative and David Faust with Stonehouse Resources. Both are members of the Central Minnesota Suicide Prevention Coalition. Listen to parts 1-4 below.
Resources on this topic include; http://mnmentalhealth.org/, https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/suicide/
