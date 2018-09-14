Annual Walk for Thought Event Comes To St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- More than 4,000 Minnesotans are hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury each year, and one organization is raising funds to help the people who are affected.

The Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance is holding their annual Walk for Thought event Saturday.

The funds raised will go towards connecting people suffering from brain injuries with critical support services such as finding a place to live, medical services or job training.

Since the walk began in 2002, the organization has raised over $1-million.

The walk begins at 10:00 a.m. at the CentraCare Health Plaza. Registration can be done by phone or at the event.