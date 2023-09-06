Crimestoppers: Vehicle Window Smashed Out in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a theft from vehicle on the 1500 block of 7th Street South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers explained the owner found the back window smashed out of the vehicle and a debit card was taken.

Get our free mobile app

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a burglary on the 900 block of 25th Avenue North. Mages says a purple mountain bike was taken from a garage. A witness observed a black male in his late teens described as heavy set between 5'7 and 5'8 in height wearing a yellow and maroon sweatshirt take the bike.

The Benton County Sheriff's Department are reporting a burglarized storage unit behind Pine Edge Estates near Highway 10. Family heirlooms and antiques were taken.

The Benton County Sheriff's Department are also reporting wires being cut from machinery at a gravel pit along Highway 10 in the Rice area.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.