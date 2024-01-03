Rash of Stolen Vehicles In St. Cloud Over the Holidays

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a burglary on the 1400 block of 6th Avenue North where Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says an unknown person cut a lock construction Conex container and stole multiple spools of wire.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1400 block of 9th Avenue South. Mages says a 2009 gray Toyota Camry was taken with Minnesota license MARIN1.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a stolen vehicle on the 2800 block of Division Street West. Mages says a 2005 gray Chevy Malibu was taken with Minnesota license MSF 442.

Yet another stolen vehicle has been reported by St. Cloud Police on the 100 block of 4th Avenue South. The vehicle was a 2019 silver Toyota Sienna with a Washington State license ENY19.

A 4th stolen vehicle to report in St. Cloud by St. Cloud Police was reported on the 1700 block of University Drive Southeast. The vehicle was a 2019 black Nissan Maxima with Minnesota license JTB 413.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.