Crimestoppers: Snowmobiles Stolen in Sherburne County

The Waite Park Police Department are reporting a theft from vehicle on the 600 block of Pinewood Court while it was parked in the driveway. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She indicates the items taken include a wallet, social security card, drivers license, a black and white softball bag, a black St. Cloud Crush pullover jacket, and some credit cards.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Department are reporting a theft on 16000 block of U.S. Highway 10 Northwest in Big Lake township. Mages says on May 13th a mid 2000s silver Dodge Durango with the passenger side taillight out entered this property and stole a trailer with some snowmobiles on it. The trailer is described as a Sloe tilting 10-foot snowmobile trailer and on it were two Arctic Cat snowmobiles. The snowmobiles are a 2015 CR 4000 RR, green in color and a 2015 CR 4000 LX which is also green.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

