Crew Carwash Opens New St. Cloud Facility

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud's newest carwash is finally open. Crew Carwash opened Monday along Division Street, next to Best Buy.

The new $6-million state-of-the-art facility features several high-tech amenities such as dual hose self-serve vacuums, advance soap and detergent technology, LED lighting and a water reclamation system.

Executive Vice President Sally Grant says they are excited to serve the state of Minnesota.

We are proud to invest in the growth and development of the St. Cloud area. Being located on Division Street, along with other new retailers, we're eager to offer St. Cloud residents a world-class carwash experience.

Crew Carwash will be open every day from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The Indiana-based company operates 40 locations in the Midwest, with St. Cloud being the first location in Minnesota.

The company plans to open its second Minnesota location in Maple Grove this spring and break ground on a third location in West St. Paul in April.