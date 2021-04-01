Crew Car Wash Coming to St. Cloud This Fall

ST. CLOUD -- An Indiana-base car wash company is expanding to St. Cloud.

Crew Car Wash is planning to break ground on their first Minnesota location later this month. The new carwash will be at the corner of 41st and Division, on the old Pearle Vision site.

Executive Vice President Sally Grant says they've spent a few year searching where to grow their business and felt the St. Cloud market would be a great fit.

We've spent a lot of time over there, very excited to be in St. Cloud. We feel the location will be a wonderful spot to get us off to a great start in Minnesota.

Grant says their facilities feature the most advanced technology designed for quick, clean service.

The family-owned business started in Indiana 70 years ago and has since grown to one of the largest carwash companies in the nation.

She says as they were looking to expand into Minnesota, they wanted to find a community they could get involved in.

We like to partner with some non-profits in the communities we go in to. We also have a great fundraising program where any organization can sell our washes and keep 50% of the proceeds. It's really important to us to give back to the communities that we serve.

Grant says they are looking to hire about 25 employees before they open later this fall.

St. Cloud will be one of two Minnesota locations coming this year, with the second opening in Maple Grove.