Two People Hurt in Benton County Crash

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Sauk Rapids.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A car was going north on Highway 23 and a pickup was going north on 31st Street Northeast when they collided at the intersection.

The pickup driver, 49-year-old Michael Maanum of Sauk Rapids, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, 44-year-old James Orton of Foreston, had non-life-threatening injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

