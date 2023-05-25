Two People Hurt in Benton County Crash
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Sauk Rapids.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A car was going north on Highway 23 and a pickup was going north on 31st Street Northeast when they collided at the intersection.
The pickup driver, 49-year-old Michael Maanum of Sauk Rapids, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car, 44-year-old James Orton of Foreston, had non-life-threatening injuries and was not transported to the hospital.
