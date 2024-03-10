Crash Near Brooten Sends One Person To Hospital

BANGOR TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash near Brooten.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday a pickup driven by 55-year-old Charles Haggenmiller of Angle Inlet was going west on Highway 55, and a Jeep driven by 18-year-old Kara Wold of Brooten was going east on Highway 55 when they collided.

Hagenmiller and a passenger in his car, 49-year-old Andrea Hagenmiller of Gaylord were not hurt in the crash. Wold was taken to Glenwood Hospital.

