Crash Near Brooten Sends One Person To Hospital
BANGOR TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash near Brooten.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday a pickup driven by 55-year-old Charles Haggenmiller of Angle Inlet was going west on Highway 55, and a Jeep driven by 18-year-old Kara Wold of Brooten was going east on Highway 55 when they collided.
Hagenmiller and a passenger in his car, 49-year-old Andrea Hagenmiller of Gaylord were not hurt in the crash. Wold was taken to Glenwood Hospital.
