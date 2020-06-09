Crash in Eden Valley Injures 2

EDEN VALLEY – A Richmond man crashed a Jeep multiple times, injuring himself and his passenger, Tuesday afternoon near Eden Valley.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 22 and County Road 43 in Eden Lake Township.

The driver, 33-year-old Abelino Gallardo, was traveling on Highway 22 when he crashed into a parked car. Gallardo reportedly fled the scene of that crash and ran off the road near County Road 43, hitting multiple signs.

Gallardo was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His passenger, 28-year-old Daniel Reyes of Richmond, received non-life threatening injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.