Craig W. Peleske, 51, Waite Park

September 18, 1969 – February 20, 2021

Craig Walter Peleske, age 51, Waite Park, MN, died Saturday, February 20, 2021 at his home in Waite Park.

Funeral services will be Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Craig was born September 18, 1969 in St. Cloud, MN to William “Bill” C. and Jean M. (Dobmeier) Peleske. He graduated from Holdingford High School in 1988. Following graduation Craig entered the United States Army in September of 1988. He served for 14 years in the Army and was stationed in Germany, Korea, Macedonia, Kansas and Washington State. Craig was discharged in 2002. He was employed by the St. Cloud Veterans Administration Medical Center. Craig was united in marriage to Yasmin Uberle on January 4, 1994 in Denmark. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards and watching old black and white movies.

Survivors include his wife, Yasmin Peleske of Waite Park, MN; mother Jean Peleske of Holdingford, MN; sister, Melanie (Jeff) Zierden of Lino Lakes, MN; and nephews, Braxton and Henley Zierden.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bill in October 1997, and grandparents, Virgil and Bernice Dobmeier, and William and Elizabeth Peleske.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.