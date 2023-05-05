Craig Randall Miller, 55, Foley

February 7, 1968 - May 3, 2023

attachment-Craig Miller loading...

A celebration of life for Craig R. Miller, age 55, of Foley, will be on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud at 11 AM. Visitation will be on Monday, May 8, 2023, from 4-7 PM at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, 3013 Roosevelt Rd. St. Cloud and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Craig passed away on May 3, 2023, after a heroic 19-month battle with cancer-nobody tougher! Arrangements are being made with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Craig Randall Miller was born on February 7, 1968, in Litchfield, Minnesota. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1986. He continued his education at St. Cloud State University, graduating with a degree in Aviation/Business Management. Construction is what he knew best, having a career in the construction industry. He spent the last 20 years at Ben’s Structural Fabrication, Inc., where he was the Vice President. Craig loved and was devoted to his job, rarely missing a day.

Craig volunteered at the Clear Lake Fire & Rescue Department for 18 years and served as the Assistant Chief. In 2019, he received the Clear Lake Firefighter of the Year Award. He avidly enjoyed the game of hockey; he played, coached, and refereed. He was a Wild season ticket holder for many years, and his routine game night dinner at Cosetta’s, was just part of the deal when one was invited to attend a game with him. In the Fall, he spent time up north getting things done around deer camp. In Spring and Summer, he enjoyed golf, but also had the most meticulous yard in the area. One of Craig’s favorite things was food. He enjoyed smoking meat or simply cooking new things. He loved cooking for others. Craig took pride in everything he did, and he made sure things were always done right.

Craig is survived by his children Kylie (RJ Alpers) and Steven (Emily Weinreis), his mother Joanne, and his sisters Sarah (Rich) Fairrow, and Diana (Tom) Fenton, nieces and nephews, Wren, Jonas, and Micah Fairrow, Thomas, Adam, and Will Magarian, Casey Fenton. He was also loved and supported by many aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends, especially the Schwartz family. He was preceded in death by his father Doug, grandparents Robert and Adeline Soderbeck, and Dick and Esther Miller.

His final resting place will be up north. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Coborn’s Cancer Healing Center and Quiet Oaks Hospice House.