Craig J. Corrigan, 53, Foley

November 30, 1970 - December 21, 2023

attachment-Craig Corrigan loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Minden Township for Craig Corrigan, age 53, who passed away Thursday at his home. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services Wednesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Craig was born November 30, 1970 in St. Cloud to Leonard and Judy (Barthelemy) Corrigan. He graduated from Foley High School in 1990 where he was manager of the basketball team. Craig worked as a parts runner for Knife River (formerly Bauerly’s) for 37 years. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church where he served as an usher. Craig volunteered at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for seven years and was proud of veterans and our country. He enjoyed puzzles, fishing, camping, sporting events, family time, watching sports on TV, spending time with his nieces and nephews and cheering them on at their sporting events. Craig was loyal, dependable, loving, never complained, was easy to get along with, and had a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his parents, Leonard and Judy of Foley; brothers and sister, Dwayne (Barb) of Foley, Chad (Patrice) of Foley, and Cassie (Scott) Amundson of St. Cloud; and nieces and nephews, Nick, Kate, Devin, Shauna, Brad, Tommy, and Jenna. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ceil and Octave Barthelemy, Ray and Clara Corrigan.