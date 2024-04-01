Craig B. Sherwood, 58, Sauk Rapids

January 1, 1966 - March 24, 2024

attachment-Craig Sherwood loading...

Craig B. Sherwood, age 58, of Sauk Rapids, died after a brief battle with cancer on Sunday, March 24, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Memorial Gathering Celebrating Craig’s life will be held on Friday, April 5, 2024 from 5:00-8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud MN.

Craig was born on January 1, 1966 in Coral Gables, FL. He moved to MN at a young age and later served in the U.S. Army from 1984-1986. In 1987 Craig was married to Pam Hinkemeyer and they had 3 children together. The couple was later divorced. On August 28, 1999 Craig was married to Sarah Stachowski. He worked at Electrolux for nearly 16 years before the plant closed and worked at Ichor in Sauk Rapids for many years. Craig loved watching hockey, studying history (especially the civil war), cooking, and spending time with family, especially vacations with Sarah’s family extended family and the annual trip to Park Rapids. He will be missed by many and fondly remembered for his wonderful sense of humor.

Craig is survived by his Wife, Sarah; children, Zachary (Bridget) Sherwood, Ezra Sherwood, Lydia (Eddie Mack Jr.) Sherwood, and Henry Sherwood; sister, Tammy (Patrick) Leonard; grandchildren, Eddie Mack III and Elijah Mack; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tom (Bonnie) Stachowski; sisters-in-law, Risa (Curt) Lieser and Molly (Russ Bjork) Stachowski; and niece, Samantha Leonard.

He was preceded in death by his parents and uncle, Andy Benson.